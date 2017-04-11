Outburst, silence mark beheading suspect’s big day in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Alton Nolen didn’t need to say a word to make a scene.

The 32-year-old murder suspect sat silently in the courtroom Tuesday morning, which was in itself newsworthy.

Judge Lori Walkley, after finding Nolen mentally competent and not intellectually disabled last week, had given Nolen a chance to get what he had said he wanted: a guilty verdict and a death sentence.

All he had to do was say so one more time.

But, Nolen didn’t speak.

He just sat there, head down, fingers in his ears as if trying to block out the noise altogether.

“I mean that’s fair. If you want somebody to take the ultimate penalty, he needs to say and continue to reaffirm that that’s what he wants to do,” said Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn. “It’s frustrating because, if he would just participate for another day or two, he could get what he wanted.”

Instead, Nolen will get a jury trial, essentially starting the process from scratch two-and-a-half years after investigators said he beheaded coworker Colleen Hufford and stabbed coworker Traci Johnson at the Vaughn Foods plant in Moore.

A trial also reopens the door for Nolen's lawyers to question his mental state.

Though the judge said she’s heard Nolen has been compliant and talkative in detention, attorney Mitchell Solomon argued his behavior Tuesday shows he is not competent.

His comments came on the heels of another outburst inside the courtroom.

Minutes after he was escorted inside by sheriff’s deputies, Nolen kicked a swinging door so hard it broke.

Deputies brought Nolen to the ground as they emptied the courtroom.

The district attorney said afterward he’s not buying Nolen's behavior.

“He’s totally competent,” Mashburn said, his tone turning frustrated. "He just doesn’t want to partake in this court process anymore. He’s told everybody what he wants to do, and he doesn’t want to be asked those questions. So, at this point, he’s just shut down.”

A trial is tentatively scheduled to begin May 31 and is expected to take three-four weeks, Mashburn said.

Nolen could plead guilty at any point until or during the trial.

The judge will ask him each day if he wants to participate, just as she did last week, when he skipped out on four of the five days of his hearing.

The sooner the trial comes, the better, Mashburn said, for him and the families of the victims.

“It’s just frustrating. It’s frustrating for them being right there on the cusp of this case being put behind them,” he said. “It’s been a roller coaster ride for the families. It’s been a rollercoaster ride for us. If I had my way, he’d be all the way already on death row, but there’s a process we’ve had to go through to have a fair proceeding and the judge has done that. Unfortunately, we’re just not there yet.”​