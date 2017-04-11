Possible break in 20-year-old cold case in which 3-year-old Oklahoma girl disappeared

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - More than 20 years ago a three-year-old Oklahoma girl disappeared.

Her father has never stopped searching for her, but now investigators are working the biggest lead they have ever had – a possible DNA match they are hoping will finally end the wait for Bethany Tiner.

"I want her to know that I was waiting for her to come home, and I still am,” Bethany’s father, Joe Tiner, said.

For decades Bethany’s big brown eyes have been staring back from missing and exploited children’s posters, and for decades haunting every moment of Joe Tiner’s life.

It has been more than 20 years since his ex-wife fled the state with the couple’s youngest daughter, Bethany.

She was just three years old at the time.

Tiner, along with investigators and the FBI, have been searching for her ever since.

But now, there is a possible break in the case.

"If this is her,” Tiner said.

The biggest lead they have ever had – tonight at 10 p.m. on Oklahoma’s NewsChannel 4.