BETHANY, Okla. – An officer in Bethany is being treated for his injuries following an incident on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 2500 block of N. Rockwell Ave. in Bethany.

Initial reports indicate that a Bethany officer sustained neck and back injuries during an arrest.

Officials say the officer is being checked out by medical personnel at the scene.