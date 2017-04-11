× Russ Sits, Thunder Prevail In Minnesota

Russell Westbrook did not play in what was to be the last road game of the regular season against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But no matter, tied at 98 with 6.3 seconds on the clock, Victor Oladipo had the ball in hand and nailed a 21 foot jumper to give the Thunder the two point lead which would win the game.

Oladipo not only prevailed in the clutch, but finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Sitting alongside Russ on the Thunder bench were Taj Gibson, Andre Roberson, and Doug McDermott as fellow teammates who did not suit up for the game.

With a new look Thunder starting lineup on the court, OKC was off to a hot start and led by as many as 22 points in the first quarter.

Rookie Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and nine rebounds in what might have been his best performance of the season since his 20 point game in December against Boston.

Six Thunder players finished in double digits, Kyle Singler got hot early with 11 points for Oklahoma City.

Another factor in Oklahoma City’s success came down to the battle on the boards, the Thunder outrebounded Minnesota 54-35.

The team returns to the Peake Wednesday for the final home game of the season against the Denver Nuggets.

Oscar Robertson will be in attendance to honor Russell Westbrook’s historic accomplishments, tip-off is at 7 PM.