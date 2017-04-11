× Russell Westbrook to sit out Oklahoma City Thunder game against Minnesota Timberwolves

OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell Westbrook will sit out the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced Tuesday.

Since the Thunder has secured a playoff spot, the team has the luxury to give some of its players some well-deserved rest tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Russell Westbrook, Andre Roberson, and Taj Gibson will sit out tonight’s game against the Timberwolves so they can rest.

Doug McDermott will also sit out due to knee soreness.

Alex Abrines, who is on the mend after sustaining a knee sprain last week, is back in the lineup.

“I’m so happy to be back. I’m ready to play some minutes and be ready for the playoffs,” Abrines said. “I need some rhythm.”

Word from game day shootaround. Señor Abrines returns tonight. 💦 pic.twitter.com/lWNFKgPzmK — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 11, 2017

“We still want to play to our identity. We can still work on playing well, trying to get better and improve,” Donovan said. “There will be opportunities for some guys in different roles than they’ve had during the course of the season. We’re playing against a team that is talented and gifted. This is another great, competitive challenge tonight.”

Tip-off is at 7 p.m.