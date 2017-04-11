Stolen keepsakes from infant’s funeral returned to Oklahoma couple

COPAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple says they never thought they would ever see the pictures of their lost son again.

In 2011, the Tatum family welcomed baby Elijah into their lives. However, they never expected his life to be so short.

Less than a month after being born, Elijah died in his sleep.

Family members created a photo album with all of the pictures from the infant’s short life. It’s a keepsake that Harlie and Jason Tatum kept in a safe spot for several years.

When thieves recently broke into their home and stole a safe containing all of Elijah’s things, the couple was distraught.

They pleaded with the thieves to bring back the keepsakes, but keep everything else of value.

Now, they say those items have been returned to them.

This past weekend, a Copan man walked into the post office to get his mail and saw a bag on a table with a note.

In the note, someone claimed to be a friend of the thief and said they wanted to make sure they did the right thing by returning the album back to the family.