Choctaw police: Alleged thief stole donation box for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Police in Choctaw say they are attempting to identify a man who allegedly stole money that was meant for sick children.

The Choctaw Police Department released surveillance footage of a man allegedly taking a donation box from a convenience store.

Authorities say the theft occurred on April 6 around 5:22 p.m.

The box that was stolen reportedly contained donations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

If you have any information on the theft, call the Choctaw police at (405) 769-3821.