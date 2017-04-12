Comedian Charlie Murphy dead at 57 following leukemia battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Comedian Charlie Murphy has died Wednesday following a battle with leukemia, according to officials with New York City comedy club Carolines on Broadway. He was 57 years old.

Distraught venue officials said they learned of Murphy's death through family and friends Wednesday.

He died at a New York City hospital, TMZ reports.

Murphy was known for numerous roles, including several appearances on 'Chappelle’s Show.'

He also worked with his brother, Eddie Murphy, on multiple movies.

His death comes eight years after his wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died following a long battle with cancer, MTV reported at the time.

The couple had two children together, and Murphy had a third from a previous marriage.

Murphy was born in NYC and resided in New Jersey.

Numerous tributes were posted on social media following news of Murphy’s death:

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

#RIP to my man #CharlieMurphy we will ride for you bro.. 1 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BSOk9nNsHO — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was a great man. God bless, we already miss you. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 12, 2017