Enid police talking to ‘persons of interest’ after newborn found dead in dumpster

ENID, Okla. - Enid police say they are talking to "persons of interest" after a newborn baby boy was found dead inside a dumpster early Sunday morning.

Police were called shortly before 2:30 a.m. on April 9 to a home in the 1600 block of S. 2nd St. for reports of a decomposing odor.

"When our officers responded, they could smell the odor also, and they then discovered a newborn infant inside of that (dumpster)," said Capt. Jack Morris with the Enid Police Department.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office was notified and now has the infant's body in custody in Oklahoma City; it is currently unidentified and pending an examination.

"(The medical examiner's office is) in the process of doing their testing to try to maybe help out with the time of death, if the child was stillborn or not," Morris said. “I haven’t seen it in my 28-year career. But, obviously, in the condition that this is, it was just brand new, newborn child, still with umbilical cord and things like that.”

Enid police are following up on leads and tips to determine who the mother is and anyone who may have been involved in disposing the body in the dumpster.

Morris said the initial phone call police received is providing "a lot of pertinent information" the department will not release to the public.

“We are getting tips; we are getting information, and obviously we take all that to heart and we look in to all we can to see if it duplicates anything that we’re already looking in to," Morris said.

The large green dumpster - similar to what one would see on a construction site - where the baby was found sits next to the trailer home.

Inside the dumpster is trash and household items.

An old Ford pickup truck in the driveway; no one appeared at home when we knocked on the door.

“It’s just nuts, it really is. I can’t believe it, it’s really sad," said Brandy Beesley. "It’s just crazy around here. All kinds of stuff, it’s just really sad. We all talked about it, what could she have done — something a lot different. Called the police.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233.

Tips can be texted from a cell phone by sending the message to 274637 with 'Enid' in the subject field.

Callers may also contact the Enid Police Department with information.