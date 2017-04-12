× Facebook giving users tips on how to spot false news

Facebook says they are working to stop false news from spreading on the website.

They say in the meantime, users can follow these tips on what they need to look out for:

Be skeptical of headlines: Many false news stories have headlines in all caps with exclamation points. Look closely are the URL: False news sites often mimic authentic news sources and then make small changes. You can always go to the site and then compare the URL to established sources. Investigate the source: Make sure the story is done by a source you trust with a reputation for accuracy. If something sounds unfamiliar on a page, you can visit the “About” section to learn more. Watch for unusual formatting: Read carefully for misspellings or awkward layouts. This could be the sign of a false news site. Consider the photos: Manipulated images or videos are often found within false news stories. You can search for the photo or image to see where it came from. Inspect the dates: Dates could be altered or their timelines may not make sense. Check the evidence: Check the author’s sources to make sure they’re accurate. Look at other reports: Is someone else reporting the same story? If not, the story could be false. Look around to see if the story is reported by sources you trust. Is the story a joke?: Check whether or not the source is known for parody. The stories could be satire or humorous. Some stories are intentionally false: Only share news stories that you know to be credible.

You can report a story you believe is false to Facebook.

Those that are reported as false could be looked at by independent third-party fact-checkers.

