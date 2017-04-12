Get ready for a windy Wednesday; showers, thunderstorms expected tomorrow

The wind returns today.

Highs will reach the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

A few storms are possible in far western Oklahoma, mainly this evening.

These storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds.

Showers and thunderstorms will spread into the western half of the state tonight and tomorrow morning.

Showers and storms will push into central Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon.

A few storms could be marginally severe with up to 1″ hail and up to 60 mph winds.

Eastern Oklahoma will see little rain out of this storm system.

Friday and most of Saturday will be dry.

Our next big storm system moves in for Easter Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will last through early Monday.

Next week will be warm and windy in the 80s.