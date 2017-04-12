× Man, woman hospitalized after being shot inside their car in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A late night shooting in northwest Oklahoma City left two people injured.

Just before 11 p.m., a man and a woman were shot inside of their vehicle near N.W. 16th and Meridian.

Officials say the man was grazed in the head and the woman was shot in the stomach.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. They were last listed in critical condition.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.