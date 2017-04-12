× Man, woman recovering after being shot while inside car in Oklahoma City

​OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were injured after a late night shooting on the city’s northwest side.

It started with a late night drive.

“There were four adults that were in a car. They were going north on Meridian near N.W. 16th St.,” Officer Travis Vernier, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Then, another vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside started shooting.

“Two adults in the vehicle were hit by gunfire. They were transported to a local hospital,” Vernier said.

A bullet grazed a man’s head, while a woman was shot in the stomach. Police say both are expected to be OK.

The gang unit worked the scene, but whether or not this was gang-related is under investigation.

“We’re not going to say it’s gang-related one way or the other because if we do, then there’s always a chance of retaliation,” Vernier said. “We don’t have any suspect information. We don’t know motives. So, we ask for the public’s help.”

If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (405)-235-7300.