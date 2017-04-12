Newborn found dead inside Oklahoma dumpster

ENID, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a newborn was found dead inside an Oklahoma dumpster.

Around 2:24 a.m. on April 9, Enid police were called to reports of a decomposing odor coming from a roll off container at a home in the 1600 block of 2nd.

When police arrived, they found a deceased newborn male infant inside the container.

The State Medical Examiner’s office was notified and arrived on scene and took custody of the infant’s body. The body was then transported to Oklahoma City for examination.

Investigators are working to identify the mother and identify anyone who many have been involved in disposing the body into the roll off container.

Anyone having information that will lead to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233.

You can also text a tip from a cell phone by texting to 274637.

Be sure to type “Enid” in the subject field.

Tips can also be submitted via the internet by going to tipsoft.com.

You can earn a reward up to $1,000.00.

You will not be required to testify and will not be identified.

Callers may also contact the Enid Police Department with information.