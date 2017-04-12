Oklahoma cartwheeling teacher pleads guilty to petty larceny after incident at bowling alley

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma teacher who made headlines nationwide has been arrested again after an incident in Broken Arrow.

Lacey Sponsler, also known to many as the “cartwheeling teacher,” is accused of stealing a woman’s purse at a bowling alley.

According to KJRH, a man said he saw her take the purse and then confronted her.

She was faced a grand larceny charge and pleaded guilty to one county of petty larceny.

Sponsler’s first major incident was back in January, when she performed a cartwheel in front of her choir class, while wearing a dress, without any underwear on.

The 34-year-old teacher reportedly told police she was just dancing and asked the students to delete the video caught on cellphones.

She was charged with indecent exposure after that incident and pleaded not guilty.

Sponsler spent a week in jail before bonding out and was released from custody.