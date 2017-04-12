× Oklahoma City man pleads guilty to killing 18-day-old infant, repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murdering an 18-day-old infant and repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

Officials first started investigating 29-year-old Ron DeShawn Turner when a 13-year-old girl gave birth to a child in August 2016.

The infant, identified as 18-day-old Prince Williams, died approximately three weeks later, court documents state.

After interviewing multiple family members, investigators determined Turner may have been the father of the young teen’s baby.

One man told authorities that he saw Turner rape the 13-year-old multiple times.

That same man told police that Turner even forced him to have sex with the young girl.

The 13-year-old victim later confirmed the man’s story to police.

The girl said that Turner would rape her “sometimes on a daily basis.”

She said that Turner had forced another man to have sex with her because the man was gay and “Turner wanted him to see how good it was to be with a girl,” court documents state.

Turner was later arrested and reportedly admitted to raping the young girl and killing the infant.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to more than 40 felony counts, including first-degree murder, sexual abuse of a child, first-degree rape, forcible oral sodomy, and lewd, indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16.

He was sentenced to serve life in prison plus 20 years.