Oklahoma Congressman cancels town hall meeting over ‘safety concerns’

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – An Oklahoma Congressman is facing backlash after canceling a town hall meeting with constituents.

On Tuesday, Congressman Markwayne Mullin was scheduled to have a town hall meeting in Tahlequah.

However, he canceled the meeting due to ‘safety concerns.’

“Due to safety concerns, tonight’s town hall in Tahlequah was cancelled,” Mullin said. “Over the past few weeks, we have seen an escalation of protesters at congressional town halls across the nation. We have even seen them right here in the Second District. I have continued to hold town halls and answer questions from constituents across the district, including those who have been vocal in their disapproval of my positions.”

“It is my intent to provide a safe environment for all attendees which is why we have established protocols at each of our town halls to ensure each person’s voice can be heard. Despite working with the venue, we could not reach an agreement using our protocols that guaranteed the safety of everyone, so I chose to cancel the town hall after much consideration. As soon as we can secure a new venue and date, we will reschedule the town hall in Tahlequah, OK,” Mullin concluded.