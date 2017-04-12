Oklahoma residents concerned about healthcare during town hall meeting with Rep. Tom Cole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - An Oklahoma Congressman held a town hall meeting with constituents on Tuesday afternoon.

In all, about 100 people turned out for a town hall meeting in Chickasha with Rep. Tom Cole.

Baby in tow, one mother waited patiently to address him.

“I wanted to ask you to please fight for parity for mental healthcare in whatever healthcare bills go forward,” she said.

Like many who came out to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, her concern dealt with healthcare, specifically mental healthcare.

Her 10-year-old son has autism.

“The therapy visits he gets and the doctors` visits that he gets and the medicine that he gets are all in his mental health parity right now. And that is something that we could lose,” she said.

Cole says it is something that is being addressed in Congress.

“A lot of this deals with, could this be a condition where people go in to high risk pools? But your point is well made,” said Cole.

For others, the overall cost and access to healthcare is also a big concern.

Cole also talked about Alzheimer’s research and what's being done for veterans.

And while there were a few tense moments during the meeting, the crowd thanked Cole for hearing their concerns face-to-face.

Folks in Ardmore will get to talk to Cole next week. He will host another town hall there at the convention center.