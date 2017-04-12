Oklahoma Vietnam veteran receives ‘welcome home’ 40 years after returning from battlefield

TULSA, Okla. – Many veterans returning from the Vietnam War did not get the welcome home they deserved.

One of those veterans was Sgt. Rodney D. Haney.

“He didn’t get any type of a ceremony and he said he was shunned from society,” said Robin Haney, Rodney’s wife.

Haney recently went back to Vietnam and Cambodia to find a sense of peace.

While he was away, Robin Haney created a plan to give him the welcome home he always wanted.

Nearly 40 years later, Haney was welcomed home with balloons, flags and cheering from well wishers.

“It means that everybody does appreciate the Vietnam vets and all other vets,” Haney told FOX 23.

Haney is 71-years-old and is a Purple Heart recipient.