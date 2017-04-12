OSBI requesting public’s help on recent homicide case involving 39-year-old man

CUSTER COUNTY – OSBI special agents are requesting for the public’s help in a recent homicide case out of western Oklahoma.

Back on April 5, a man’s body was found on the river bank of the Washita River near the Custer-Washita county line.

The medical examiner’s office determined the body had trauma and was likely a homicide victim.

OSBI fingerprint analysts were able to identify the body as 39-year-old Thomas Beebe.

Beebe was paroled in North Dakota and lived with his mother in New Mexico.

Agents are working to find out what happened in Beebe’s life leading up to his death.

If anyone has information, call OSBI agents at 1-800-522-8017.