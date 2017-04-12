× Some GOP lawmakers push against Oklahoma anti-abortion bills

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill being considered in the Oklahoma Legislature would prohibit abortions being sought because the fetus has been diagnosed with Down syndrome or a genetic abnormality.

An abortion rights group says Oklahoma would be only the third state to approve such a measure.

A Norman woman who recently terminated her pregnancy after learning her baby had an untreatable birth defect and wouldn’t survive called the bill deeply troubling.

Oklahoma has a reputation for some of the most far-reaching anti-abortion laws in the country, and the bill sailed easily through the Republican-controlled state House last month. But some GOP lawmakers acknowledge they are growing weary of efforts by some of their Republican colleagues to continue pushing strict anti-abortion bills.