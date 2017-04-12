Squirrel going viral for being served mini ice cream cones daily at North Carolina shop

NORTH CAROLINA – An ice cream shop and a local squirrel are going viral for their unique friendship.

The Fantasy Isle Ice Cream and Mini Golf shop in North Carolina say they feed “Putter” the squirrel mini ice cream cones every day.

According to Inside Edition, the owners limit Putter to two cones a day, and say it’s usually vanilla or sugar free.

Customers are asked to not feed Putter because she already gets fed from the shop.

“We put a sign out to let people know she’s part of the family, and to limit feeding her. We give her a little treat twice a day — that’s probably enough,” owner Scott Martin told Inside Edition.

The owner says it all began when Putter stole an ice cream cone from a customer.

“From there on, she just got very friendly, and loves her little ice cream cones,” he said. “She’s not the type to jump at anybody or bite at anybody. She’s very tolerant of us. As long as people don’t try to get at her too quickly, she’ll sit next to them.”

They say Putter got her name from being on golf course with visitors.