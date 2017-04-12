× Teacher accused of kidnapping 15-year-old student left note for wife

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. – Nearly a month after an Amber Alert was issued for a Tennessee girl and her teacher, new details in the case are being released.

An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas on March 14, one day after she was reported missing.

Authorities say Thomas is likely with 50-year-old Tad Cummins, who was Elizabeth’s teacher at a high school in Tennessee.

Cummins was being investigated after he was reportedly spotted kissing Elizabeth in his classroom.

So far, there have been no confirmed sightings of the pair since they were last seen in Oklahoma City just days after the Amber Alert was issued.

Now, 22nd District Attorney Brent Cooper is releasing more information related to the case.

Cooper told WZTV that Cummins left a letter for his wife on the morning the pair went missing. Officials say the details of the note have not been made public, but say it may have been used as a diversion to lead law enforcement officers in the wrong direction.

Cooper says Cummins is on medication to control his blood pressure and that he is likely in need of a refill.

Also, the Thomas family has filed a ‘Rule 27’ to encourage anyone with information in the case to come forward and give testimony on the record. That information may then be used in the case of a trial.

“There are students who’ve given information to law enforcement that is incomplete and then when asked again, they expand. Bottom line, we want to get that information on the table so we can vet that information, said Jason Whatley, the family’s attorney.

A warrant has been issued for Cummins for Sexual Contact with a Minor and Aggravated Kidnapping.