× Teacher pay raise bill passes out of Senate committee, still no funding source

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that would give Oklahoma teachers their first pay raise in nine years has been approved by a Senate committee.

However, officials say they still do not know how they would pay for the increase.

On Wednesday, House Bill 1114 passed through the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The bill by Republican Rep. Michael Rogers of Broken Arrow calls for a $1,000 raise next year, $2,000 the following year and $3,000 in the third year.

However, the bill does not currently include a funding source and would cost the state about $53 million a year.

HB1114, teacher pay raise bill, passes Senate Approp Cmte 39-3. Now let's tell them to FIND THE MONEY! #FightForFunding #oklaed — OK Education Assoc. (@okea) April 12, 2017

While the bill passed in the House, it may face some opposition in the Senate.

Last month, Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz said without a way to pay for the raise, the bill amounts to giving teachers “false hope.”

At the time, Schulz said lawmakers already are facing a budget hole of nearly $880 million and that it doesn’t make sense to incur more debt without some method of funding it.