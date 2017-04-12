“The people are really scared here,” Metro neighborhood terrorized by thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARR ACRES, Okla. - A Warr Acres neighborhood is on edge after thieves have targeted residents a number of times.

"My mother's scared to death. The people are really scared here. You know, they're afraid of what he could or might do," Tom Clark said.

Clark has been victimized multiple times and recently caught a shirtless trespasser on his security camera.

"The reason I got the camera was just for him," Clark told NewsChannel 4. "You can see him do this real quietly. Open the door, and he stood at the door and he just went through my console.”

Clark said the crook got away with a knife, binoculars and some change.

"It's just angry, aggravating. You know, that somebody just comes and takes what you got," Robert Lynch said.

Lynch and his wife’s vehicles were also broken into the same night.

"They've taken a backpack full of camping gear. They've taken a megaphone that I bought online. They've taken several nice knifes," Lynch said.

Victims feel the shirtless bandit will strike again, so they have prepared by setting booby traps and arming themselves.

“He better hope some police get him instead of the neighbors cause it ain't going to be good," Clark said.

"With the laws we have in Oklahoma, boom you're dead. You know, you do something wrong and there's concealed carry. God forbid somebody had to get shot around here," Lynch said.

We have been told at least seven homes have been targeted over the past few weeks.

If you have any information on the thefts, call Warr Acres Police.