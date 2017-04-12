Watch: Energy FC scores amazing goal with bicycle kick to defeat Sacramento

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many sports fans are focused on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Russell Westbrook’s historic season, you may have missed an amazing shot by another Oklahoma team.

On Tuesday evening, Energy FC was facing one of the hottest teams on the pitch, Sacramento Republic FC.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Energy FC had not won a single game this season.

However, that all changed with an amazing play.

In the 32nd minute of the game, the Energy’s Michael Harris threw to Miguel Gonzalez, who performed a bicycle kick to score the first goal of the game.

Ok, this flip-throw to bicycle kick is one of the more insane goals I've seen in a loooooong time. Bravo, @USL & @EnergyFC. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/rsPE039AW7 — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) April 12, 2017

The game ended with the score of 1-0, earning the Energy its first win of the season.

The play even earned the top spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.