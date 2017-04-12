Watch: Oklahoma City Thunder fans greet team at airport with chants of “Russell Westbrook- MVP”

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for the NBA Playoffs by allowing some of their star players to rest, but it seems like Thunder fans weren’t going to allow an opportunity to show their love for the team pass them by.

On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-98 in Minnesota.

Since the Thunder had already secured a playoff spot, Russell Westbrook, Taj Gibson and Andre Roberson sat on the sidelines for the game.

Despite several players sitting out, Oklahoma City Thunder fans stayed up late to welcome the team back to the Sooner State at Will Rogers World Airport.

As the team got off the plane, they could hear fans chanting “OKC” and “Russell Westbrook- MVP” by the gate.

It’s been three days since Russell Westbrook broke the NBA’s triple-double record against the Denver Nuggets.

Now, the Thunder prepare for another matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.