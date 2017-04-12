Woman accused of harboring fugitive in Tecumseh officer’s death charged with murder

TECUMSEH, Okla. – She was driving the car with Byron Shepard in the passenger seat the night of March 26 when they were pulled over by Tecumseh police officer Justin Terney.

By now, most people have seen how that traffic stop ended.

Shepard ran, Terney pursued him and they ended up in a shootout.

Terney died, and Shepard had to be hospitalized with his gunshot wounds.

Shepard was charged with first-degree murder, and now Brooklyn Williams has been charged with felony second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Williams knew Shepard had warrants for his arrest.

Her initial arrest was for harboring a fugitive, a felony.

And, because she was committing a felony in connection with Terney’s death, she can also be charged with murder.

“The law kind of makes common sense, that you’re aiding and abetting somebody committing any sort of felony, that you should be liable in one degree or another for that,” said criminal defense attorney David McKenzie.

McKenzie said Oklahoma law is clear, if you are committing a felony and someone dies; even if you didn’t pull the trigger, you will be punished.

“But, for her harboring this guy, he would’ve been in custody and would not have been out on that road where he shot the police officer to death,” McKenzie said.

As the criminal cases proceed against the suspects, the Tecumseh police department is moving forward as well.

“Each day, we try to meet and assure that everybody’s still holding up and holding together,” said Tecumseh Assistant Chief J.R. Kidney.

The Monday after Terney’s funeral, they all went back to work.

“They’re back out on the streets and serving citizens of Tecumseh at this time, still with heavy hearts,” Kidney said.

Kidney said, after seeing the dash cam video of the incident, he’s extremely proud of Terney and his actions that fateful night.

Part of their job now is to honor the bravery of that young officer.

“All of us each day, you know, talking about not wanting to forget him, let his legacy live on,” Kidney said.

Felony second-degree murder carries a penalty of 10 years to life in prison.