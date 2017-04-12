Woman found with man accused in Tecumseh police officer’s death charged with second-degree murder

TECUMSEH, Okla. – A woman who was found with the man accused of killing a Tecumseh police officer has been charged with second-degree murder.

Around 11:30 p.m on March 26, Officer Justin Terney pulled over a vehicle near Benson Park and Gordon Cooper.

“You got your driver’s license and registration ready?” dash cam video showed Officer Justin Terney asking Brooklyn Williams during the traffic stop.

Williams gave Officer Terney her real name, but 36-year-old Byron Shepard lied from the very beginning, telling Officer Terney his name is James Bishop.

Shepard was wanted for stealing a pickup and equipment from an oil drilling company.

Dispatch, of course couldn’t find Shepard’s false identity, and Shepard proceeded to make small talk with the 22-year-old officer.

“Y’all been busy?” Shepard asked.

“Nope, it’s Sunday man,” Officer Terney replied.

“That don’t mean nothing,” Shepard said.

“Never busy on a Sunday, not around here,” Officer Terney said.

Later Officer Terney told Shepard he needed to be honest and give him some identification.

Then, dash cam video shows Shepard running off into a wooded area.

You can hear Officer Terney screaming, “You’re going to get tased! Stop!”

District Attorney Richard Smothermon said Officer Terney tased Shepard as they cleared a fence.

Then a backup officer, who trained Officer Terney, yelled “Get on the ground, get on the ground!”

In the video, you can hear Officer Terney say “Central, I’ve been hit.”

“We believe Officer Terney returned fire after he was hit,” Smothermon said.

Smothermon said Terney was shot twice, and Shepard was shot at least three times.

They were both rushed to nearby hospitals.

Officials say Terney underwent emergency surgery and was listed in critical condition.

However, police confirmed the officer succumbed to his injuries and passed away after surgery.

After Shepard underwent surgery, his condition was upgraded to serious.

While he was in the hospital, the district attorney filed a first-degree murder charge against Shepard.

This week, Shepard was released from the hospital and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

District Attorney Smothermon said that he could have charged Shepard with additional charges, but feels that a first-degree murder charge that could possibly result in the death penalty is enough.

The woman who was driving the vehicle Shepard was in when they were pulled over, Brooklyn Williams, was originally arrested for harboring a fugitive.

However, on Wednesday, officials confirmed with KFOR she has been charged with second-degree murder.

No other information has been released at this time.

Monetary donations to the officer's family may be made at BancFirst to ‘The Justin Terney Memorial Fund.’