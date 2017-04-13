Allied Arts presented with check after winning national fundraising competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some elated Oklahomans took center court Wednesday night at the Indianapolis Pacer's game.

It was time to hand out the checks for the 'Brackets for Good' campaign.

Allied Arts won the national competition, which meant an extra $100,000 was kicked in by OG&E, bringing their total to over $440,000.

Allied Arts provides funding for arts programs across the state, and they were stunned by how generously Oklahomans responded.

"Allied Arts was definitely the Cinderella story in this entire thing," said Deborah Senner, President and CEO. "We were the smallest budget nonprofit that even entered the Brackets for Good contest."

Allied Arts out-funded 63 other nonprofits across the country.

But, with the state cutting support of the arts, the Allied Art's campaign to raise $3 million this year is a big goal that is vital to many Oklahomans.

Ladies & Gentlemen...here are your 2017 Brackets For Good Champions!! #BFG17 🏆🏀 pic.twitter.com/IrXrIN99bA — Brackets For Good (@BracketsForGood) April 13, 2017