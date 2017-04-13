Experts: What your child should do to be successful during the marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Kids across the state have been working hard to get ready for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

This year, 3,500 kids are expected to log their 25 miles leading up to the race before they finish that last 1.2 miles on race day.

Doctors warn that proper nutrition will play a big role on race day, so kids should eat a breakfast with whole grains and protein the morning of the race.

An option may include a piece of whole wheat toast with peanut butter or whole wheat toast with a glass of milk.

Also, drink plenty of water and remember to stretch.

Experts say kids should wear clothes that are comfortable and you may want to include a hat or gloves to stay warm. If it is sunny outside, don't forget your sunscreen.

NewsChannel 4 will air the marathon live, including the kids' marathon at 8:15 a.m.

Our coverage begins at 6 a.m. on April 30.