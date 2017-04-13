Fallen trooper’s mother speaks to Oklahoma students about distracted driving

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The mother of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, who died in 2015 when he was hit by a distracted driver, spoke to Midwest City High School seniors about the dangers of using a phone will driving.

In 2015, Trooper Nicolas Dees was killed on impact when a car hit him along I-40, and Trooper Keith Burch was injured in the crash.

Authorities say troopers were at the scene of an overturned semi-truck on I-40.

Officials say Burch parked to protect oncoming traffic from hitting the wrecked semi-truck. On the back of his unit, he placed a yellow flashing light instructing drivers to move over into the next lane.

Traffic was following the directions until Steven Clark’s vehicle didn’t switch lanes and slammed into the troopers.

According to court documents, Clark admitted to OHP investigators that he saw the troopers’ flashing emergency lights but didn’t slow down. Instead of merging to the right lane to go around the crash and the trooper’s car, he drove right toward it.

Clark admitted that he was using his cell phone seconds before the crash.

After her son’s death, Dees’ mom has made it her mission to visit area schools and churches to encourage people to put their phones away when they’re behind the wheel.