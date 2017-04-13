Family hosts public Easter egg hunt in Oklahoma City ‘castle’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's one family's egg-stravagant way of celebrating Easter.

Every year, the Milam family invites the public to their estate at Southwest 104th and Rockwell for an Easter egg hunt.

And, every year, it gets a little bigger - with fire trucks, inflatables and a visit from the Easter bunny himself.

The Milams have a five-acre property with a house that really does look like a castle.

They said putting on the event was a way for their family to draw closer and closer to the community.

"It really brought our family closer together, being a blended family of adult children," said host Teena Milam. "This was an event that all of them were all involved in. They all stuffed Easter eggs, they all put baskets together, brought the Easter bunnies out and helped scatter the eggs."

The Milam family also puts on events for schools and has a Halloween party as well.

This year's Easter egg hunt is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at S.W. 104th and Rockwell.