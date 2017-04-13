× Former OU football player arrested for early morning armed robbery

NORMAN, Okla. – A former Oklahoma football player is in trouble with the law following an armed robbery this week in Norman.

Around 11:41 p.m. on April 12, the Norman Police Department was called to an armed robbery at a residence in the 2900 block of Oak Tree Ave.

The victim told officers that two men walked into his apartment and pointed semi-automatic handguns at him and his roommate. At that point, the victim said the alleged suspects stole cash and drugs before leaving.

One of the alleged suspects concealed his identity, but the other was identified as 19-year-old Parrish Cobb.

Authorities with the police department reviewed video surveillance from the apartment complex that captured the two alleged suspects getting into a white Ford Mustang.

Officers located the Mustang in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2700 block of W. Imhoff Rd.

Just before 9 a.m., officers located Cobb inside an apartment and arrested him on complaints of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

During an interview with police, Cobb reportedly admitted to driving the Ford Mustang to a home with an accomplice with the intent to rob the residents of their drugs. Cobb said that they didn’t find any drugs, but took cash from the men before leaving the apartment.

The identity of the second suspect is still unknown.

Earlier this year, Cobb was arrested for a complaint of first-degree aggravated robbery related to a case in Waco, Texas.

At the time of his arrest, Cobb was a freshman cornerback for the University of Oklahoma’s football team.

Following his arrest, he was ‘suspended indefinitely’ from participating in all athletic events.