Health officials: Oklahoma death toll from flu stands at 92

OKLAHOMA CITY – One Oklahoman has died from the flu within the last week, according to information released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

On Thursday, the department announced that the total number of deaths from the virus this season stands at 92.

So far this season, over 2,000 people across the state have been hospitalized due to the flu.

Officials say residents in Tulsa County has been hardest hit by the flu this season, leading to 22 deaths in that county. So far, 538 people have been hospitalized because of the virus in Tulsa County.

Oklahoma County has seen 13 deaths and 408 hospitalizations related to the virus.

The department’s data show that 64 of the deaths occurred in patients who were 65-years-old or older. Seventeen deaths occurred in those between 50 and 64-years-old, while eight deaths occurred in patients between 18 and 49-years-old.

One child between the ages of 5 and 17-years-old died earlier in the season, and two patients who were up to 4-years-old also died from the flu.

According to the health department, the number of flu-associated hospitalizations continues to drop.

Flu season usually continues across the Sooner State until the end of May.