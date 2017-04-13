More than 20 people stuck on roller coaster prompts rescue

LARGO, Maryland – More than 20 riders were stuck on a roller coaster Thursday night at Six Flags America in Largo, Maryland, authorities said.

A rescue operation by firefighters was underway to bring people down from the Joker’s Jinx, said Mark E. Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the amusement park about 6 p.m. ET, Brady said. There were no apparent injuries, he said.

Brady expected the full rescue to take up to four hours.

“The plan is to remove children first. The first adult and two children are in the safety of our bucket and being prepared to be lowered,” Brady tweeted on his Twitter page.

The plan is to remove children first. The first adult and 2 children are in the safety of our bucket and being prepared to be lowered PGFD pic.twitter.com/NFcSdZa4BV — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 13, 2017

On its website, Six Flags America says the ride normally lasts for just over a minute and reaches a speed of 60 mph. Six Flags did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Joker’s Jinx is stalled in a safe position. All riders safe. Continuing efforts with PGCounty Fire. — Six Flags America (@SixFlagsDC) April 13, 2017

PGFD Tower 826 brings down another 3. Total of 13 down and 7 to go. All are OK @SixFlagsDC#PGFDpic.twitter.com/t8zeEgjM6T — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 14, 2017

Tower 826 brings down 2 more. 16 total down with 4 riders left. Then we need to safely bring down our firefighters. @SixFlagsDC#PGFD. pic.twitter.com/becWd2yJ2k — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 14, 2017

Numbers U/D We have confirmed with @SixFlagsDC that there were 20 people on board the ride. We have brought 10 down to safety. All OK #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 14, 2017

Numbers U/D Often times in these type of incidents the number of people requiring rescue change. I am changing back to original 24 riders — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 14, 2017

This isn’t the first time riders have been stranded on the Joker’s Jinx. A similar incident occurred in 2014, when 24 riders were stuck and it took more than four hours to rescue them. No one was injured in that incident, CNN reported.