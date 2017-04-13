New Mexico State Police release more details in shooting of an Oklahoma man

GALLUP, N.M. – New Mexico State Police have released more details in the shooting of an Oklahoma man during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Gallup.

They say 33-year-old Steven Thompson of Oklahoma City remains hospitalized after Friday’s incident.

Police say he’s facing several charges including intent to distribute marijuana.

They say the suspect’s SUV was searched and about 50 pounds of marijuana was found in the trunk.

Police also say 20-year-old Kierra Johnson of Del City, Oklahoma was a passenger in the vehicle and also is facing charges.

Officials say the vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation and due to inconsistencies in statements by Thompson and Johnson, a police officer asked to search the SUV.

Thompson sped off with Johnson and the officer jumped inside the vehicle.

Thompson was shot shortly afterward in the abdomen and taken to a hospital for treatment.