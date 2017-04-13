Oklahoma City bombing to be made into a movie

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla – The images of April 19th, 1995, are carved into our collective memories.

They are every bit as gritty and gruesome today as they were 22 years ago.

And it was one photo that captured the depths of our anguish.

“It was devastating, just the thought of everybody had seen my daughter dead and then it came to the fact that, that’s all she became to them, she was a symbol. She was a little girl in the fireman’s arms but she was a real person and that got left behind,” said Aren Almon-Kok.

But now, the accounts of loss and heroism are about to be shared.

“Beauty For Ashes” is a feature length film — the untold stories of the Oklahoma City bombing.

The movie will chronicle the personal journey of first responders like Capt. Chris Fields.

He was the fireman who cradled one of the bombing’s littlest victims.

Fields told NewsChannel 4, “For me to think, somebody’s world is getting ready to turn upside down, not knowing that thousands of people’s world’s were going to be turned upside down.”

Also featured, victims like Almon-Kok, who was tortured by the image of her daughter, Baylee.

“Chris never took on the role of the hero. I mean he’s my hero. He didn’t ask for it. He paid dearly for that,” she said.

Two lives — sewn together as they battled grief and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“I went through a stretch where things crumbled. I wasn’t being the husband or father I was supposed to be, but if you hadn’t gone through that, I wouldn’t be where I am at today,” Fields recalled. “I probably wouldn’t change anything. but I don’t think I’d be the man I am today if it wasn’t for the things I’ve gone through.”

Beauty For Ashes is a journey of healing and triumph over life’s greatest tragedy.

Production is scheduled to start next spring in Oklahoma City.