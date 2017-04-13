Oklahoma City Fire Department releases video of dramatic rescue

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department released helmet video that shows a dramatic rescue.

On Feb. 16, firefighters were called to an apartment fire at the Lakeside Village Apartments in the 6400 block of West Wilshire.

A man was found inside an apartment and rescued by firefighters.

Once outside, paramedics were able to get the man to regain a pulse, and then transported him to the hospital.

Fortunately, the man did survive.

He was released from the hospital a few weeks after the incident, fire officials say.

A camera that one firefighter was wearing on his helmet captured the dramatic rescue on camera.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental due to food on the stove.