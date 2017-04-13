Oklahoma City man charged with murder asks to be released on bond

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man last year will remain in jail.

In August, officers were called to reports of a shooting near N.W. 19th St. and Eagle Lane.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of 29-year-old Joseph Martin.

“He was a great person. He made bad choices but he deserves justice. He deserves, the people that did this to him, to be sentenced,” Carolann Hirsch, the victim’s sister, said.

Investigators allege that Gilbert Terrel confronted Martin about a disagreement over property.

During the argument, Martin was shot and killed.

Terrel was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder.

On Thursday, Gilbert Terrel went before a judge to ask to be released on bond.

However, a judge denied that request.