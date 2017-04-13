× Oklahoma mom upset after hospital reportedly said son was “throwing a fit,” not having a seizure

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother is speaking out on the treatment her son received at a hospital in northeastern Oklahoma.

Megan White said she first took her 18-month-old son to Jane Phillips Medical Center after he fell out of a shopping cart and began to act odd.

White told Fox 23 the doctors performed several CAT scans on her son.

She said they noticed he had symptoms of a concussion, however, they did not diagnose him due to his age.

White says her son had multiple seizures in the days following the trip to the hospital.

That’s when she decided to take her son to another hospital, this time in Owasso.

The doctors there immediately saw something was not right and called an ambulance to transport him to St. Francis Children’s Hospital.

Doctors told White her son did have a concussion along with low blood sugar.

White said she is now considering legal action against Jane Phillips Medical Center.

She also said the doctors there said her son was “throwing a fit,” and not having a seizure.

“I argued with him for a little bit, and Jackson threw up and started having a seizure right in front of the doctor. The doctor said he was throwing a fit,” White said.

Jane Phillips Medical Center sent Fox 23 the following statement:

“As a longstanding health care provider to Bartlesville and surrounding communities, we are committed to delivering safe and compassionate care to all. Patient confidentiality laws prevent us from commenting publicly about this patient case. Consistent with our mission and goals, we will continue to provide the highest quality of care to those we serve throughout the Bartlesville area.”