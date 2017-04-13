Police investigate possible ‘shots fired’ call; nearby schools placed on lockdown as a precaution

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several schools in a local district were placed on lockdown as a precaution on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma City police responded to a ‘shots fired’ call near S.W. 126th St. and Western Ave.

⚠️ SAFETY: Police are investigating a report of shots fired near SW 126 & Western. The call came into police shortly before 1:30p. (1 of 2) — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 13, 2017

The public is encouraged to avoid the area. There are no reports of injuries at this time. Nearby schools have been advised. (2 of 2) — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 13, 2017

Witnesses say there is a large police presence in the area.

Initial reports indicate that Westmoore High School, Brink Junior High School and Eastlake Elementary School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The following message went out to parents in the district:

“Oklahoma City Police Department is currently working a situation in the area which requires us to lock down Westmoore High School, Eastlake, and Brink Junior High. We will update the situation as we get more information.”

Bob Moore Chopper 4 is on the way to the scene to gather more information.

35.342411 -97.534235