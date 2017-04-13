Police investigate possible ‘shots fired’ call; nearby schools placed on lockdown as a precaution

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several schools in a local district were placed on lockdown as a precaution on Thursday afternoon.
On Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma City police responded to a ‘shots fired’ call near S.W. 126th St. and Western Ave.
Witnesses say there is a large police presence in the area.
Initial reports indicate that Westmoore High School, Brink Junior High School and Eastlake Elementary School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
The following message went out to parents in the district:
“Oklahoma City Police Department is currently working a situation in the area which requires us to lock down Westmoore High School, Eastlake, and Brink Junior High. We will update the situation as we get more information.”
Bob Moore Chopper 4 is on the way to the scene to gather more information.