Rain is coming back to Oklahoma! Showers, thunderstorms expected today

Rain is coming back to Oklahoma!

Showers and thunderstorms will slowly spread across western Oklahoma this morning.

Highs will range from the upper 60s in western Oklahoma with the clouds and rain to the low 80s in eastern Oklahoma with some sunshine.

Showers and storms will move into central Oklahoma by mid to late afternoon.

A few storms could be strong to severe with up to half-dollar size hail and 60 MPH winds.

Showers and storms will continue to slowly move northeast across the state overnight.

All rain should be out of the state by late tomorrow morning.

Friday afternoon will be warm and windy with a few storms northwest.

Highs will climb to the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be the same with a few severe storms possible in northwestern Oklahoma.

Our next storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms for Easter Sunday through Monday.

A powerful front is possible at the end of next week.

Stay tuned for updates!