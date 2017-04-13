× Russell Recognized For Record, Thunder Fall In Regular Season Finale

The NBA and basketball hall of famer Oscar Robertson honored Russell Westbrook for setting the NBA single season triple double record on Wednesday night, April 12, before the Denver Nuggets ruined the festivities with a 111-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their regular season finale.

Robertson was the lone NBA player to average a triple double, recording double digits in three different statistical categories, prior to this season.

Westbrook became the second to do so after Wednesday night, and broke Robertson’s record for triple doubles in a single season after he recorded his 43rd against the Nuggets on Sunday, April 9.

Russell played his fewest minutes of the season, 18, and scored his fewest points all year, five, in the loss.

Jerami Grant and Taj Gibson paced the Thunder with 13 points each.

The Thunder finish the regular season 47-34, just eight losses shy of their 2015-16 effort.

OKC now turns its attention to the Houston Rockets in their first round NBA playoff match up.

Game one’s schedule for Sunday night, April 15, at 8 p.m. CT.