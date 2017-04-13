Russell Recognized For Record, Thunder Fall In Regular Season Finale

Posted 12:33 am, April 13, 2017, by , Updated at 12:36AM, April 13, 2017

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder stands on the court before the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NBA and basketball hall of famer Oscar Robertson honored Russell Westbrook for setting the NBA single season triple double record on Wednesday night, April 12, before the Denver Nuggets ruined the festivities with a 111-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their regular season finale.

Robertson was the lone NBA player to average a triple double, recording double digits in three different statistical categories, prior to this season.

Westbrook became the second to do so after Wednesday night, and broke Robertson’s record for triple doubles in a single season after he recorded his 43rd against the Nuggets on Sunday, April 9.

Russell played his fewest minutes of the season, 18, and scored his fewest points all year, five, in the loss.

Jerami Grant and Taj Gibson paced the Thunder with 13 points each.

The Thunder finish the regular season 47-34, just eight losses shy of their 2015-16 effort.

OKC now turns its attention to the Houston Rockets in their first round NBA playoff match up.

Game one’s schedule for Sunday night, April 15, at 8 p.m. CT.