Police: ‘Serial robbers’ behind recent auto part store armed robberies in the city, metro

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say two men are behind a string of at least three armed robberies of auto parts stores in the city and metro area over the last month.

Police say two black men robbed the AutoZone at 1328 NW 23rd St. in Oklahoma City at gunpoint shortly before 10:00 p.m. on April 11.

Surveillance video captures the harrowing moments as one of the men -- wearing a blue or black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, and armed with a black handgun -- is forced to the back room.

The surveillance video shows the second suspect -- wearing a white or gray hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants and armed with a black and silver handgun -- grabbing another employee and bringing him to the back room as well. Both employees were forced to get on their knees and then ordered to open the safe.

The manager then opened the safe and the suspects grabbed the money; the manager was then told to empty the registers in the front of the store.

Two other victims -- witnesses -- were inside the store at the time. But were laying down on the floor with their faces in the ground the entire time.

"We're hoping somebody might recognize something as simple as just the way they walk or move, certainly what they're wearing could help," said Master Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "This is one where we do need the public's help and we do not have any suspect identified on this one."

But police say they have also tied the "serial robbers" to two other AutoZone armed robberies; one on April 4 at 6444 Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City and a case from March 9 at a Warr Acres AutoZone at 5720 NW 39th St.

"Thankfully, in both of the robberies in our city, nobody was injured," said Knight Thursday morning.

Police say they don't have a lot to go on. Which is why they are asking anyone who might know the men, recognize the clothing or even the handguns, to contact CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.