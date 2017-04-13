Southmoore Star Casey Thompson Commits To Texas With Three Hats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rising senior Southmoore High School star quarterback Casey Thompson committed to the University of Texas in exciting fashion on Thursday, April 13.

Thompson chose Texas over North Carolina, Tennessee, Miami, Central Florida and Oklahoma after a unique hat ceremony.

Casey's father, Charles, and older brother, Kendal, both played at the University of Oklahoma, Texas' arch rival.

"I expect a lot of criticism from people around here, and just different fans," Thompson said. "But my family they're real supportive, and obviously want what's best for me. That's what I really appreciate, and respect about my family."

Thompson told the assembly at Southmoore High School that he chose to commit in the spring because he plans on graduating early next fall, and then enrolling at Texas for the spring 2018 semester.

Check out the video above to see Thompson's surprising commitment.