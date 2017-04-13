× State authorities offering reward for help solving 2012 cold case

OKEMAH, Okla. – State authorities are offering a reward for help solving a cold case from 2012.

On Oct. 14, 2012, Floyd Marvin Osborne, Jr. was found dead inside a relative’s home at 321 S. 4th St. in Okemah, Okla.

Officials say Osborne had stab wounds to his body.

He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds.

However, he was later pronounced dead.

The Okemah Police Department asked for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for help investigating the case.

Police officers and OSBI agents have spent years interviewing individuals and collecting evidence in the case.

OSBI is now offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that can help solve the cold case.

If anyone has information that could help progress the case, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.