Thunder, Rockets NBA Playoff Series Schedule Announced

The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets NBA playoff series schedule was officially announced on Thursday, April 13.

The Thunder will play their first two games on the road since they are the lower seed.

Game one tips off at 8 p.m. CT in Houston on Sunday, April 16, and will be broadcast on TNT.

The Thunder return home for their guaranteed two home games on Friday, April 21.

Game three tips off at 8:30 p.m. CT from inside Chesapeake Energy Arena, and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Here’s the complete schedule series schedule:

(3) Houston Rockets vs. (6) Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1 – Sun. April 16 Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 2 – Wed. April 19 Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 3 – Fri. April 21 Houston at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/R

Game 4 – Sun. April 23 Houston at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m., ABC/R

Game 5 * Tue. April 25 Oklahoma City at Houston, TBD

Game 6 * Thu. April 27 Houston at Oklahoma City, TBD

Game 7 * Sat. April 29 Oklahoma City at Houston, TNT