Tulsa officer injured in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma officer is recovering after he was injured in an accident with a suspected drunk driver.

Authorities tell FOX 23 that Ronald McMorris was driving in the opposite direction of the officer, but crossed over the center line and hit the Tulsa officer’s cruiser.

The impact forced the cruiser to roll over near W. 51st St. and 65th West on Thursday morning.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was released several hours later.

McMorris was arrested on a complaint of driving under the influence resulting in an injury accident.