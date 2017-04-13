UPS driver saves residents, home after spotting house fire

HAVERHILL, Mass. – A UPS delivery driver is being called a hero after he put out a fire on a stranger’s porch.

UPS driver Paul Pereira was performing his last delivery of the day when he spotted flames engulfing a front porch.

“I just ran over, banged on the door. I told the people in the house, ‘Your house is on fire!’ And they weren’t aware that their house was on fire,” Pereira told WCVB.

Brian Lavender’s wife and daughter were inside the home when they heard Pereira knocking on their door. They say they thought someone was barbecuing nearby.

Pereira grabbed a hose and started fighting the fire as neighbors called 911.

“By the time the fire department showed up, he had knocked down the fire. Had he not been there, that entire porch would have been engulfed. That entire house would have been lost. There would be no question,” said Peter Brown, a neighbor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.